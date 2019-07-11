UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matric Supplementary Exam Schedule Issued

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:49 PM

Matric supplementary exam schedule issued

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued the schedule for Matric supplementary examination 2019 and fixed August 31 as the date for commencement of exam

According to a BISE spokesperson, candidates can submit their admission forms with single fee till July 22. The forms would be accepted with double fee till July 31 and August 09 would be last date with triple fee.

More Stories From Education

