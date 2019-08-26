Matric Supplementary exams from Aug 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2019 will commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here from August 31(Saturday).

BISE spokesperson said Monday that as many as 34682 students will appear in the exam and for this purpose all necessary arrangements have been completed.

Roll number slips have been dispatched to the candidates at their given postal addresses while the same can also be downloaded from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.