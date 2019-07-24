UrduPoint.com
Matric Supplementary Exams To Start From August 31

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:46 PM

Matric supplementary exams to start from August 31

Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the schedule for supplementary matriculation exams 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the schedule for supplementary matriculation exams 2019. According to a release issued from the board, the supplementary exams will start from August 31.

The last date for submission of online applications is July 29. Admission forms can be submitted with double late fee till August 05 and till August 09 with the triple late fee. The details of the group-wise fee can be found on the board website www. bisebwp.edu.pk.

