UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matric Supplementary Result On Nov 9

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:02 PM

Matric supplementary result on Nov 9

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2019 here on Saturday (November 09)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 )-:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2019 here on Saturday (November 09).

Secretary BISE Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary said Wednesday that all arrangements were being completed to announce results in a most befitting ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.

m.

Result gazette will be available on CDs after paying Rs.200/- per copy from designated bank branches including UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board Branch.

The result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk, whereas the candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m. on November 09, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Bank BISE November SMS 2019 United Bank Limited All From

Recent Stories

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

4 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

21 minutes ago

Quick Urdu News Rebranding as UrduPoint Videos

1 hour ago

Protestors'will goes high despite harsh weather in ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala, Khalifa University collaborate on projec ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrive Jat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.