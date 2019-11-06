Matric supplementary result on Nov 9

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2019 here on Saturday (November 09)

Secretary BISE Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary said Wednesday that all arrangements were being completed to announce results in a most befitting ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.

m.

Result gazette will be available on CDs after paying Rs.200/- per copy from designated bank branches including UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board Branch.

The result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk, whereas the candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m. on November 09, he added.