Matric Supplementary result on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2020 here on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

In this connection, a simple ceremony will be held at BISE Office where BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen will announce the result at 10:00 am.

The Matric Supplementary result will also be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and the studentsand download their result from this site after 10:10 a.m., said a spokesman of BISE here Monday.