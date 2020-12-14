Matric Supplementary Result On Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2020 here on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
In this connection, a simple ceremony will be held at BISE Office where BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen will announce the result at 10:00 am.
The Matric Supplementary result will also be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and the studentsand download their result from this site after 10:10 a.m., said a spokesman of BISE here Monday.