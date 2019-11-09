UrduPoint.com
Matric Supplementary Results Announced

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

Matric supplementary results announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2019 here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2019 here on Saturday.

BISE Chairman Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen along with Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alvi uploaded the result on board website www.

bisefsd.edu.pk.

Speaking on the occasion, the BISE chairperson said 12,027 students took part in the exams and out of them 6223 were declared successful with pass per centage 51.74 percent.

