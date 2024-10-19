Matric Supplementary Results To Be Announced On 30th
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore will announce matric supplementary results on October 30
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Lahore will announce Matric supplementary results on October 30.
The boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education said the class 10 supplementary results
would be announced at 10:00am on October 30 (Wednesday).
Candidates can check their results through BISE Lahore official website by entering
their roll numbers, Names, or via SMS.
To check results via message, candidates may send their roll numbers to 800291.
Recent Stories
Football: German Bundesliga table
Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications
Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital
Football: Italian Serie A results
Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bird strike incident
EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations
Football: Italian Serie A table
Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded
'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims seek justice in UK
Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments
More Stories From Education
-
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books2 days ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf2 days ago
-
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition2 days ago
-
District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships2 days ago
-
Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan wins ..3 days ago
-
SAU Students Participate in 3rd International Parasitology Conference at UVAS Lahore3 days ago
-
BISP Chairperson underscores need of promoting skill development for poverty alleviation4 days ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era4 days ago
-
FBISE, LUMS to hold Pakistan's first-ever Mathematics Olympiad in Dec4 days ago
-
BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies5 days ago
-
Dr. Ishrat Hussain to deliver lecture at SMIU on Oct 165 days ago
-
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualifications9 days ago