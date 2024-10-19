Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore will announce matric supplementary results on October 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Lahore will announce Matric supplementary results on October 30.

The boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education said the class 10 supplementary results

would be announced at 10:00am on October 30 (Wednesday).

Candidates can check their results through BISE Lahore official website by entering

their roll numbers, Names, or via SMS.

To check results via message, candidates may send their roll numbers to 800291.