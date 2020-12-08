Matric supplementary special exams result on Dec 15

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Matric Supplementary Special Examination 2020 on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday).

Controller Examinations BISE Shehnaz Alvi said on Tuesday that 14,015 students participated in the Matric Supplementary Special (COVID-19) Exams and the BISE had established 45 examination centres across the division.

The result gazette will be available on CDs at the rate of Rs 200 while it can also be downloaded from board site www.bisefsd.edu.pk, she added.