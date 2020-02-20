UrduPoint.com
Matric/FA Admission, Feb 21 Last Day: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:05 PM

Matric/FA admission, Feb 21 last day: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 21 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 21 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programs.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from�the sale�points at the university's main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

The same has also been placed at the university's website. The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had advised the regional offices across the country to assist the people in the admission process.

It may be mentioned here that the University has declared providing free education at the Matric-level to students from Baluchistan and the tribal areas, as a part of its plan of facilitating the marginalized sections of the society in education process. The Vice Chancellor hoped that the people from these areas will take benefit of this facility.

The University is already providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

The people of the four-categories could apply for the admission by February 21 according to prescribed rules and procedure, as laid down in the prospectus.��The admission's facility is provided to the prisoners through the relevant Jail Authorities. While, the people of the rest of the categories have been advised to apply through the University's Regional office of their respective area.

