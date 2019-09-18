UrduPoint.com
Matric/FA Admission, Sept 20 Last Day: AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:28 PM

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that September 20 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programs.The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date.

It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Online admission facility is also available.Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the sale points at the university's main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.The same has also been placed at the university's website.The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.

