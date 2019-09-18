Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that September 20 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that September 20 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programs.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from�the sale�points at the university's main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

The same has also been placed at the university's website.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had advised the regional offices across the country to assist the people in the admission process.

The Vice Chancellor hoped that the people from these areas will take benefit of this facility. The University is committed to extend them quality education at their door-step, he added.

The University is already providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

It has also waived off tuition fee for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the tribal areas, who suffered in wake of counter-terrorism operation.

AIOU provided fee concession to record number of pupils in the recent year to promote its policy of ensuring education to all.

The Vice Chancellor has recently announced while addressing an academic meeting that financial constraint will be no longer a hurdle in receiving education from the AIOU that cater the educational needs of over 1.4 million students annually through distance learning system.

There are number of scholarship schemes of the University, under which the deserving students take benefit to continue their future study.

As per the policy, if annual income of a student or his parent is less than Rs3, 60,000, he can apply for fee concession in a particular program under the scholarship schemes, through his respective regional office.

Each desiring student is required to meet certain criteria. The case of fee-concession is finally considered and approved by an Assessment Committee, set up for this purpose at the regional level.