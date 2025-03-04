Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict action  

(@Abdulla99267510)

CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination centers for strict monitoring during matriculation exams

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday warned the cheating mafia of strict action amid fast approaching matriculation exams.

The education minister said that all those involved were exposed before and would face zero-tolerance policies once again.

Sikandar emphasized that the FIRs would be registered against those involved, and strict punishments would be imposed. He also stated that he would personally follow up on the crackdown, declaring that controlling the cheating mafia is a mission.

“No student’s marks will be unfairly taken away,” he said, adding that effective measures were implemented to ensure transparency in exams. He further assured that no one would be able to act as a proxy for another student or deprive anyone of their rightful scores.

Rana Sikandar Hayat also revealed that the CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination centers for strict monitoring. Additionally, private staff members are no longer allowed to be appointed as examination personnel, and the number of private examination centers has been significantly reduced.

To strengthen oversight, special monitoring squads have been formed, and the Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Secretaries of Education, and the Chairman of the Task Force will personally conduct surprise visits to exam centers. Their dedicated teams will also be deployed to ensure compliance.

The minister urged parents, civil society members, and journalists to report any suspicious activity observed at examination centers by calling 042-36288119.