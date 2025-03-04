Open Menu

Matriculation Exams: Punjab Education Minister Warns Cheating Mafia Of Strict Action  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:55 PM

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict action  

CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination centers for strict monitoring during matriculation exams

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday warned the cheating mafia of strict action amid fast approaching matriculation exams.

The education minister said that all those involved were exposed before and would face zero-tolerance policies once again.

Sikandar emphasized that the FIRs would be registered against those involved, and strict punishments would be imposed. He also stated that he would personally follow up on the crackdown, declaring that controlling the cheating mafia is a mission.

“No student’s marks will be unfairly taken away,” he said, adding that effective measures were implemented to ensure transparency in exams. He further assured that no one would be able to act as a proxy for another student or deprive anyone of their rightful scores.

Rana Sikandar Hayat also revealed that the CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination centers for strict monitoring. Additionally, private staff members are no longer allowed to be appointed as examination personnel, and the number of private examination centers has been significantly reduced.

To strengthen oversight, special monitoring squads have been formed, and the Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Secretaries of Education, and the Chairman of the Task Force will personally conduct surprise visits to exam centers. Their dedicated teams will also be deployed to ensure compliance.

The minister urged parents, civil society members, and journalists to report any suspicious activity observed at examination centers by calling 042-36288119.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Civil Society Student National University All

Recent Stories

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

1 minute ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

38 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

41 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

54 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

56 minutes ago
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

1 hour ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education