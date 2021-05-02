UrduPoint.com
May 31 Last Date For Punjab University LLB Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:12 AM

The Punjab University has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (five years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (three years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (five years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (three years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of exams for regular and late college candidates is May 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-6-2021 to 7-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

