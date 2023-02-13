UrduPoint.com

MBBS Students Don White Coats, Celebrate Beginning Of Medical Studies At UMDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 08:14 PM

MBBS students don white coats, celebrate beginning of medical studies at UMDC

First-Year Students of 20th batch of MBBS has got a rousing reception during White Coat ceremony held at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :First-Year Students of 20th batch of MBBS has got a rousing reception during White Coat ceremony held at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Monday.

It was a much-awaited moment and special occasion for the fresh entrants as their seniors and professors were there to welcome them warmly in the college premises.

After donning their new white coats presented them by the second-year students, they took the Oath pledging allegiance to the medical profession, their companions and seniors. They also vowed to prioritize their duties towards their patients.

During orientation and welcome program held in Ali Auditorium of The University of Faisalabad, Muhammad Haider Amin Chairman BoG TUF presented welcome address and assured the fresh entrants that highly qualified faculty with state-of-the-art infrastructure would strive hard to make their education adequate to modern healthcare achievements.

They would also try their best to give them an opportunity to become highly qualified and successful professionals, he said, adding that the UMDC faculty and management were committed to lead this institution to improve the healthcare through excellence in medical education, research activities and patients care in the region.

Principal UMDC Prof Dr Aamir Ali Chaudhry also welcomed the new MBBS class and urged them to render hard work for building a bright future.

In his presentation, Dr Aamir gave brief introduction of all departments of his college and said that the college accounted for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and experienced faculty and staff.

He urged the new comers to take full advantage of these opportunities for becoming successful medical professionals and serve the society.

He emphasized the importance of medical profession and made them understand their responsibilities.

Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar, briefed the students about TUF, UMDC, Madinah Teaching Hospital (MTH) and other welfare projects running under the auspices of Madinah Foundation.

Brig (Retd) Dr Munir Ahmad, Medical Superintendent MTH, briefed about ISO Certified 600 bedded tertiary care charitable Madinah Teaching Hospital, affiliated to UMDC.

Maham, one of the university alumni, also shared her memories at UMDC with new comers while Mehfil-e-Milad was also held on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Lead Turkish Lira All Best

Recent Stories

Religious minister urges unity among believers of ..

Religious minister urges unity among believers of all religions

2 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Q ..

Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars

16 minutes ago
 Russia's Novak Says Gazprom Working on Far Eastern ..

Russia's Novak Says Gazprom Working on Far Eastern Route, Power of Siberia 2 Pip ..

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns defamation case against Imran Khan ..

Court adjourns defamation case against Imran Khan till February 21

7 minutes ago
 Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a voi ..

Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a void uneasy to fill

7 minutes ago
 SMEDA's support helping transgender community in o ..

SMEDA's support helping transgender community in opting honorable sources of liv ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.