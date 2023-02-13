MBBS students don white coats, celebrate beginning of medical studies at UMDC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :First-Year Students of 20th batch of MBBS has got a rousing reception during White Coat ceremony held at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Monday.

It was a much-awaited moment and special occasion for the fresh entrants as their seniors and professors were there to welcome them warmly in the college premises.

After donning their new white coats presented them by the second-year students, they took the Oath pledging allegiance to the medical profession, their companions and seniors. They also vowed to prioritize their duties towards their patients.

During orientation and welcome program held in Ali Auditorium of The University of Faisalabad, Muhammad Haider Amin Chairman BoG TUF presented welcome address and assured the fresh entrants that highly qualified faculty with state-of-the-art infrastructure would strive hard to make their education adequate to modern healthcare achievements.

They would also try their best to give them an opportunity to become highly qualified and successful professionals, he said, adding that the UMDC faculty and management were committed to lead this institution to improve the healthcare through excellence in medical education, research activities and patients care in the region.

Principal UMDC Prof Dr Aamir Ali Chaudhry also welcomed the new MBBS class and urged them to render hard work for building a bright future.

In his presentation, Dr Aamir gave brief introduction of all departments of his college and said that the college accounted for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and experienced faculty and staff.

He urged the new comers to take full advantage of these opportunities for becoming successful medical professionals and serve the society.

He emphasized the importance of medical profession and made them understand their responsibilities.

Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar, briefed the students about TUF, UMDC, Madinah Teaching Hospital (MTH) and other welfare projects running under the auspices of Madinah Foundation.

Brig (Retd) Dr Munir Ahmad, Medical Superintendent MTH, briefed about ISO Certified 600 bedded tertiary care charitable Madinah Teaching Hospital, affiliated to UMDC.

Maham, one of the university alumni, also shared her memories at UMDC with new comers while Mehfil-e-Milad was also held on the occasion.