MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold medals and got first position

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 07:13 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An accomplished student from Nawansher Abbottabad Dr. Manoosh Saleh on Monday has got significant recognition for her academic excellence at Girls Khyber Medical College Peshawar. Dr. Saleh was honored with an impressive total of 17 gold medals for securing the first position in 12 subjects throughout her MBBS programe.

The prestigious awards were presented to Dr. Saleh by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haaji Ghulam Ali, during a special ceremony held at Girls Khyber Medical College Peshawar's convocation event.

Dr. Saleh's outstanding academic journey spans from the years 2014-15 to 2019-20, during which she consistently excelled in various disciplines.

Notably, she achieved the top position in subjects such as Biochemistry, Physiology, Forensic Medicine, and several others.

Her remarkable achievements extend beyond academic excellence, as she also secured first positions in multiple academic years and professional examinations, culminating in her recognition as the Best Graduate for the educational year 2019.

It's noteworthy that Dr. Saleh's remarkable achievements serve as a source of pride for her hometown of Nawasher Abbottabad, reflecting her dedication and commitment to academic excellence.

