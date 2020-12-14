MD Pakistan Baitul Maal calls on VC Islamia University

Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi has said that the development and quality of education of the Islamia University Bahawalpur is commendable

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi has said that the development and quality of education of the Islamia University Bahawalpur is commendable.

Aon Abbas Buppi expressed these views during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of IUB Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus here Monday.

He said that 200 scholarships are provided to IUB Students through Pakistan Baitul Maal.

The Vice-Chancellor said that more than 2100 students of Jamia Islamia are benefiting under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarship Program and this year more than 8000 students have applied for undergraduate scholarships.

It is hoped that more than 5000 students will get these scholarships.

MD Pakistan Baitul Maal said that undergraduate students as well as students of master's programs will also be provided scholarships.

Under the National Apprenticeship Program, 6 months training and mentoring will be provided to the students and the Higher Education Commission is collecting data from universities in this regard.

Two important universities of South Punjab, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan will be given special priority for this apprenticeship program.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor apprised the Managing Director Baitul Maal about the teaching and developmental activities in Jamia Islamia Bahawalpur and said that teaching and non-teaching sectors are being modernized to make Islamia University, a leading University nationally and internationally.

There is also a focus on digitization for efficiency in teaching and research.

He said that the field of nursing is in great demand at the national and international level and a degree program in nursing is also being introduced in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Punjab Regional Director Malik Mohammad Arshad said that under the present scholarship scheme, the students of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses have been paid and this phase will be completed in Bahawalpur soon.

Director Scholarships Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi informed about the increase in scholarships for male and female students and said that under British Scholarships and Mora Scholarships, stipends are being started for 192 male and female students. Pakistan Baitul Maal Member Punjab Sheikh Farrukh Zubair, Malik Muhammad Asghar Joya, PS Saqib Ghauri Khanzada, Rana Hasnain Noon and Rana Najam were also present on the occasion.