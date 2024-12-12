Open Menu

MDCAT 2024: 15 Individuals Booked Over Charges Of Leaking Paper On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:24 PM

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

Controller and deputy controller of examinations are among 15, says SHO Cybercrime wing

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Thursday registered a case against 15 individuals on charges of leaking and spreading the MDCAT 2024 entry test paper on social media.

A member of the board of Directors of the Human Rights and Defender Organization filed a complaint with the FIA Cybercrime Wing regarding the leak of the Medical College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 entry test paper.

Inquiry Officer Inspector Arfa Saeed registered the case under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, including Sections 3, 4, 13, 14, and 20.

SHO Cybercrime Wing Ashraf Jan said that the case Names the controller and deputy controller of examinations, along with 15 others. Additionally, three suspects, Tariq Aziz Soomro, Bilal Shirazi, and one unidentified individual, have been arrested.

