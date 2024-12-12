MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Sheikh

Sukkur IBA Testing Services (STS) successfully conducted the MDCAT 2024 retake examination under court order, prioritizing transparency and fairness

In a press conference on Thursday, CEO of STS, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh outlined the comprehensive arrangements and collaborative efforts that contributed to the smooth execution of the exam. He emphasized the institution’s unwavering commitment to examining with the highest standards of integrity.

Dr. Asif highlighted the pivotal role played by various stakeholders, including the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), district governments, law enforcement agencies, rescue teams, and paramedics. Their coordinated efforts ensured that aspiring medical students could appear for the exam under secure and conducive conditions.

Addressing the media, he said the MDCAT 2024 retake was conducted with utmost integrity and transparency. Every effort was made to ensure fairness, leaving no room for misconduct or malpractice.

"The future of our students is our top priority", he added.

An Apex Committee, comprising senior management and esteemed professors, was formed to oversee the entire examination process, he said adding, "This committee ensured that every phase of the examination adhered to strict operational and security protocols, thereby reinforcing the credibility of the MDCAT 2024 retake".

He said that the meticulous planning and execution of the examination reflected STS’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in high-stakes testing.

Sharing data regarding the examination, Dr. Asif revealed that a total of 38,684 candidates had registered for the retake, out of which 32,288 candidates appeared for the exam, marking an impressive participation rate of 83.47%. Despite logistical challenges, the high turnout underscored the candidates’ trust in the system and their commitment to pursuing medical education. However, 6,396 registered candidates were reported absent.