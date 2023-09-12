Open Menu

MDCAT Declare Results, Azra Riaz Secures Top Position

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Azra Riaz has secured the top position in the MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) results, with an impressive score of 198 out of 200, achieving a remarkable 99 percent score

This announcement was made on Tuesday as part of the admissions process for medical colleges in the province under the ETEA held on September 10th.

This announcement was made on Tuesday as part of the admissions process for medical colleges in the province under the ETEA held on September 10th.

A total of 46,439 students registered for the MDCAT test in 44 examination centers across the province. Out of these, 799 students were absent from the test, leaving 45,640 students who appeared for the exam.

The results revealed that 110 students scored above 190 marks, 1,094 students scored between 180 and 189, 2,085 students scored between 170 and 179, 2,510 students scored between 160 and 169, 2,743 students scored between 150 and 159, 2,985 students scored between 140 and 149, 3,070 students scored between 130 and 139, 3,189 students scored between 120 and 129, 3,577 students scored between 110 and 119, and 3,781 students scored between 100 and 109.

Notably, a significant number of 16,440 students scored below 90 marks.

Azra Riaz secured the first position with her remarkable score, followed by Haseeb Khan with 197 marks, and a tie for the third position shared by Mansoor Khan, Shah Faisal Khan, Syed Aqil Badshah, and Abdul Razzaq, all scoring 195 marks.

It is worth noting that 43 students who were caught copying during the MDCAT test have been reported to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly being involved in cheating through Bluetooth devices.

This action has been taken seriously, with 419 cases registered against them.

These results have highlighted the impressive performance of students in the MDCAT test, demonstrating their dedication and hard work in pursuit of their medical education dreams.

