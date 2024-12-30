Open Menu

MDCAT Retake Exam Conducted At 27 Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 08:01 PM

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake exam has been conducted on Monday on the orders of the High Court by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) for aspiring medical and dental students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake exam has been conducted on Monday on the orders of the High Court by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) for aspiring medical and dental students.

The MDCAT retake exam was held with the standards of transparency and efficiency, ensuring a fair and impartial examination process.

The examination took place simultaneously at 27 national and international centers, two international centers in Dubai (UAE) and Riyad (Saudi Arabia) and 25 in Pakistan in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit Baltistan, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur, accommodating over 12,000 candidates.

Almost 60 candidates from Dubai (UAE), 64 Candidates from Riyad (Saudi Arabia),211 from Rawalpindi, 10428 from Islamabad,329 from Gilgit Baltistan, 400 from Rawalakot, 447 from Muzaffarabad, 629 from Mirpur appeared in the exam.

Under the technical support by the Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PM&DC), SZABMU implemented advanced measures to ensure a smooth and secure process.

These included biometric verification, real-time monitoring, and stringent invigilation protocols to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examination.

The PM&DC also monitored and observed the retake exam with strict oversight throughout the examination process.

According to PMDC, the President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj visited centers in Islamabad. Officers from PM&DC were also deputed to keep a keen check on the exam procedure.

It said that the council has assured all stakeholders, including students, parents, and academic institutions, that the results will be processed and announced soon. Detailed information regarding the result declaration process will be communicated through the website of SZABMU in due course.

It said that the council without any further ado will try to start the admission process so that further precious time of the students should not be wasted.

