MDCAT Test Due In Sindh Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 01:13 PM
Sindh Home department decides to impose Section 144 and install mobile jammers around examination centers to ensure transparency in medical entrance tests
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The MDCAT test is due in Sindh on Sunday (tomorrow).
The authorities would impose Section 144 around eight educational institutions.
The Sindh Home department ordered the imposition of Section 144 and the installation of mobile jammers around the examination centers to ensure transparency in the medical entrance tests.
The police would provide adequate security arrangements at the admission test centers for medical colleges and universities.
Bringing digital devices, mobile phones, or ladies' handbags into the examination centers is prohibited. Additionally, the movement of unauthorized individuals and vehicles around the test centers has been restricted.
The MDCAT test would take place at eight different locations across Sindh including the University of Karachi, NED University, Public school Hyderabad, Police Training Center Larkana, Mehran University Jamshoro, IBA Public School Sukkur and Quaid-e-Awam University in Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah).
It may be mentioned here that on October 26, 2024, the court ordered the retaking of the MDCAT test.
In its detailed decision, the Sindh High Court stated that all reports confirmed the lack of transparency in the previous MDCAT test.
The investigation team and FIA also verified that the MDCAT paper had been leaked.
