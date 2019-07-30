Mechanical Engineering project exhibition 2019 held at UET

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar showcased 43 projects during the final year project exhibition 2019 held here on Tuesday

The graduating students presented projects related to climate change, plastic waste. automobile and renewable energy with offering solutions having practical usages for local market viability. The exhibition was organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Chairman Prof. Dr. M. Naeem Khan.

The exhibited projects ranged from projects that had a conceptual nature to the state-of-the-art solutions in emerging fields of engineering and technology.

Speaking as chief guest Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar said the Department of Mechanical Engineering was active in research in various areas of mechanical engineering and urged the faculty to enhance more collaboration with industry.

He visited the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas and urged the students to publish papers in the peer-reviewed publications.

Prof. Dr. Naeeem Khan said that final year project is a regular feature of mechanical engineering. He however lamented over the fact that industry for not getting engaged with academia where cost-effective solutions could be offered to solve their technical problems.

He urged the government to introduce policies which encourage university- industry linkage and bridging the gap between both sectors.

He appreciated the efforts of Convener Project Exhibition Committee Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC for holding a successful project exhibition in collaboration with ASHRE the student society of Mechanical Engineer.

He also appreciated the efforts of Evaluation Committee including Prof Dr. Hamid Ullah, Engr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr. Karim Akhtar and Dr. Naveed Ullah.

Amongst the best project awards, the first prize was won by the students for "Design and fabrication of low cost "Go- Kart", second prize went to the students for "Development and analysis of fuel generation from plastic waste" and third prize went to "Integrated vehicle monitoring maintenance and management system".

The project exhibition also declared special awards including "Best Mechanical Design" which was awarded to the group for "Fatigue testing machine for composite laminates"; "Best Research Design award was conferred to the students who developed "Modification of UHM-WPE for different joint replacement" and "Best Mechanical Green project" who made the project titled, "Comparative study of carbon capturing techniques with design and fabrication of prototype and "University-Industry Linkage award for the "Effect of traffic induced vibration in gas pipelines suspended with bridges".

Prof Dr. Naeem Khan gave away shields and appreciation certificates to the winners.