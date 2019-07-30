UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mechanical Engineering Project Exhibition 2019 Held At UET

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:22 PM

Mechanical Engineering project exhibition 2019 held at UET

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar showcased 43 projects during the final year project exhibition 2019 held here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar showcased 43 projects during the final year project exhibition 2019 held here on Tuesday.

The graduating students presented projects related to climate change, plastic waste. automobile and renewable energy with offering solutions having practical usages for local market viability. The exhibition was organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Chairman Prof. Dr. M. Naeem Khan.

The exhibited projects ranged from projects that had a conceptual nature to the state-of-the-art solutions in emerging fields of engineering and technology.

Speaking as chief guest Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar said the Department of Mechanical Engineering was active in research in various areas of mechanical engineering and urged the faculty to enhance more collaboration with industry.

He visited the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas and urged the students to publish papers in the peer-reviewed publications.

Prof. Dr. Naeeem Khan said that final year project is a regular feature of mechanical engineering. He however lamented over the fact that industry for not getting engaged with academia where cost-effective solutions could be offered to solve their technical problems.

He urged the government to introduce policies which encourage university- industry linkage and bridging the gap between both sectors.

He appreciated the efforts of Convener Project Exhibition Committee Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC for holding a successful project exhibition in collaboration with ASHRE the student society of Mechanical Engineer.

He also appreciated the efforts of Evaluation Committee including Prof Dr. Hamid Ullah, Engr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr. Karim Akhtar and Dr. Naveed Ullah.

Amongst the best project awards, the first prize was won by the students for "Design and fabrication of low cost "Go- Kart", second prize went to the students for "Development and analysis of fuel generation from plastic waste" and third prize went to "Integrated vehicle monitoring maintenance and management system".

The project exhibition also declared special awards including "Best Mechanical Design" which was awarded to the group for "Fatigue testing machine for composite laminates"; "Best Research Design award was conferred to the students who developed "Modification of UHM-WPE for different joint replacement" and "Best Mechanical Green project" who made the project titled, "Comparative study of carbon capturing techniques with design and fabrication of prototype and "University-Industry Linkage award for the "Effect of traffic induced vibration in gas pipelines suspended with bridges".

Prof Dr. Naeem Khan gave away shields and appreciation certificates to the winners.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Student Vehicle Traffic University Of Engineering And Technology Gas 2019 Market From Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for ..

36 seconds ago

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Abbasi Chaired Bog Meeti ..

14 minutes ago

Parliamentary cooperation to help achieve prosperi ..

37 seconds ago

South Africa unemployment hits record 29 percent

39 seconds ago

National Assembly committee seeks details of ERRA ..

40 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 2948 houses u ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.