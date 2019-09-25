UrduPoint.com
Medical Students Directed To Submit Admission Fee In Punjab Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

Medical students directed to submit admission fee in Punjab Bank

Students of private medical colleges across Punjab have been directed to submit their admission fee in the Punjab Bank, sources said on Tuesday.In this regard, Health and Sciences Punjab has prepared a strategy in collaboration with the Punjab Bank

In this regard, Health and Sciences Punjab has prepared a strategy in collaboration with the Punjab Bank.

The strategy has been developed for admission in MBBS and BDS.The private medical colleges' students have been bound to submit their fees in the Punjab Bank.According to a notification issued by Health Sciences Punjab Chairman Pro Javed Ikram, submission of fee in Punjab Bank will be compulsory for candidates interested in taking admission in medical colleges across Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that the development will be benefiting for Punjab Bank.

The notification reads, the health sciences authority has developed new software for admission process in order to ensure transparency in the admission process.The decision in this regard was taken after facing problems in the admission procedure in the medical colleges in Punjab last year.

On the recommendation of the health sciences authority, the Punjab Bank has prepared a separate portal in this regard.With the introduction of this software, the problems faced by students during online admission will be resolved.

