Meeting held to discuss protected areas management of Pakistan

Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organized a meeting regarding "Protected Areas Management of Pakistan" here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organized a meeting regarding "Protected Areas Management of Pakistan" here on Thursday.

With Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in the chair, different stakeholders of Forest and Wildlife department from all the provinces along representatives of UNDP, EVK2CNR, HFI and IUB faculty members participated to finalize the plan for the Protection of Natural Resources, said the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad.

Director CIDS Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum welcomed all the members of the meeting.

Ashiq Ahmed Khan emphasized that it was need of the present critical situation to bring researchers and managers together, for discussing field issues.

Vice-Chancellor briefed about the conservation issues and he mentioned about his holistic approach to inculcate critical thinking among the future generation. He admired that IUB researchers and especially CIDS to have a long tradition of fulfilling their commitments.

He further emphasized for the joint research projects, MoUs and financial support of UNDP to IUB researchers. The meeting ended with this conclusion that scientific management of natural resources is a crucial need for sustaining its communities and their better livelihoods.