Meeting held to review admissions in UAF

FAISALABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said admission process was being carried out on purely merit and transparency.

He was addressing Deans-Directors Committee meeting held to review the admissions process and other issues.

Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed presented the agenda while Prof Dr Aslam Khan, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Prof Dr Muhammad Asgher, Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Prof Dr Muhammad Arsahd, Prof Dr Anas Qureshi, Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib, Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr Nisar, Dr Tariq Aziz, Dr Sajid also attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer was of the view that the UAF was taking all possible measures to ensure quality education . In the first phase, the UAF opened its classrooms forstudents of MPhil, MS, and MSc( H), and PhDs, adding that process pertaining toundergraduate admission would be completed by October 15.