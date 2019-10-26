A meeting of the Syndicate of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, was held at the Vice Chancellor's office on Saturday to discuss and resolve the matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Syndicate of University of Sindh Jamshoro , was held at the Vice Chancellor's office on Saturday to discuss and resolve the matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the varsity.

According to a press release, the meeting was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The syndicate unanimously approved the minutes of its 199th meeting and accorded across-the-board approval of budget for financial years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 in addition to parleying and deciding several other matters of importance.

The nominated and elected honorable members participated in the meeting.

Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh for Boards and Universities Muhammad Riazuddin, CM's nominee and former Chairperson Sindhi Language Authority Prof Dr Fahmida Hussain, nominee of Speaker Sindh Assembly MPA Kulsoom Akhtar Chandio, nominee of Chairman Higher education Commission Islamabad Nazir Hussain, Justice Ali Sain dino Metlo and others.