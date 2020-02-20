Meeting reviews arrangements for annual matriculation exam

A meeting of Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education was held here Thursday to discuss the arrangments for Annual Matriculation Exams 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting of Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education was held here Thursday to discuss the arrangments for Annual Matriculation Exams 2020.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal. Chairman Board Dr Mazhar Saeed, Controller Examination Prof Tahir Jaffery and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was briefed that a total 234 examination centres will be set up for Annual matriculation Exams in the division of which 89 have been declared sensitive. 78 of these centres will be set up in Bahawalpur district, 69 in Bahawalnagar and 87 in Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting decided to take steps to discourage the use of unfair means during exams and to provide a peaceful environment for the candidates taking exams.