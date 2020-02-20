UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Annual Matriculation Exam

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for annual matriculation exam

A meeting of Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education was held here Thursday to discuss the arrangments for Annual Matriculation Exams 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting of Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education was held here Thursday to discuss the arrangments for Annual Matriculation Exams 2020.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal. Chairman Board Dr Mazhar Saeed, Controller Examination Prof Tahir Jaffery and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was briefed that a total 234 examination centres will be set up for Annual matriculation Exams in the division of which 89 have been declared sensitive. 78 of these centres will be set up in Bahawalpur district, 69 in Bahawalnagar and 87 in Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting decided to take steps to discourage the use of unfair means during exams and to provide a peaceful environment for the candidates taking exams.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar BISE 2020

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 opening ceremony begins in Karachi

8 minutes ago

Traffic plan for Karachi citizens during PSL match ..

23 minutes ago

Peace needs to be given a chance for regional grow ..

56 seconds ago

Fahad Qazi made Director Civil Defense

57 seconds ago

President seeks strong culture of voluntary blood ..

59 seconds ago

European Council Chief Expects EU Summit to Help M ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.