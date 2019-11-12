Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Government Girls Degree College Sukkur
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:18 PM
An annual "Mehfil-e-Milad" was held on Tuesday at Government Girls Degree College Sukkur
A large number of teachers and officials of education department attended the mehfil. Mehfil- e- Milad was started with the recitation from the Quranic verses.
Mehwish Araien, Salma Abbasi, Hira Soomro, Dua Shah, Afrooz Agha, SeemaLodhi, Agh Saira, Neelam, Nadia Pathan and others presented Naats with utmost religious zeal and reverence.