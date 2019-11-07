UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Postgraduate College For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at postgraduate college for women

Students of Government Postgraduate College for Women recited Naat and teachers threw light on life of the last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) at a Mehfil-e-Milad, held here Thursday in line with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Students of Government Postgraduate College for Women recited Naat and teachers threw light on life of the last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) at a Mehfil-e-Milad, held here Thursday in line with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Principal Prof Zainab Masud chaired the ceremony that was jointly organised by Islamiyat and Arabic departments of the college.

Deputy Director Colleges Prof Ruqayya Sultana, former principal Prof Abida Fatima, Prof Hamida Fatima, other teachers and a number of students attended the ceremony.

Speakers paid glowing tribute to the Last Prophet (PBUH) and said that salvation of people hinges on how successfully they follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and seek guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi.

Meanwhile, another ceremony, chaired by the college principal, was also held at the college Thursday in line with upcoming Iqbal Day. Students and teachers paid tribute to the poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Women From Government Arab

Recent Stories

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

58 seconds ago

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

48 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

54 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financi ..

55 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi showcases Abu Dhabi’s cultural age ..

55 minutes ago

Malaysia to Send Detained Cambodian Dissident to T ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.