Mehfil-e-Milad held at postgraduate college for women

(@FahadShabbir)

Students of Government Postgraduate College for Women recited Naat and teachers threw light on life of the last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) at a Mehfil-e-Milad, held here Thursday in line with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Students of Government Postgraduate College for Women recited Naat and teachers threw light on life of the last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) at a Mehfil-e-Milad, held here Thursday in line with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Principal Prof Zainab Masud chaired the ceremony that was jointly organised by Islamiyat and Arabic departments of the college.

Deputy Director Colleges Prof Ruqayya Sultana, former principal Prof Abida Fatima, Prof Hamida Fatima, other teachers and a number of students attended the ceremony.

Speakers paid glowing tribute to the Last Prophet (PBUH) and said that salvation of people hinges on how successfully they follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and seek guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi.

Meanwhile, another ceremony, chaired by the college principal, was also held at the college Thursday in line with upcoming Iqbal Day. Students and teachers paid tribute to the poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion.