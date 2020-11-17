Mehfil Milad held at Govt Degree College for Women, Jhanda Chichi

A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized here at Government Degree College for Women Jhanda Chichi in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen (PBUH) week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized here at Government Degree College for Women Jhanda Chichi in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen (PBUH) week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The students participated in the programme keeping in view the Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and expressed love and gratitude for Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Addressing on the occasion the College Principal Mrs Samar Zahra Kazmi said that the advent of the Prophet (PBUH) erased the darkness of ignorance from the world andenlightened it through his light.