UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehfil Milad Held At Govt Degree College For Women, Jhanda Chichi

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

Mehfil Milad held at Govt Degree College for Women, Jhanda Chichi

A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized here at Government Degree College for Women Jhanda Chichi in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen (PBUH) week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized here at Government Degree College for Women Jhanda Chichi in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen (PBUH) week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The students participated in the programme keeping in view the Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and expressed love and gratitude for Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Addressing on the occasion the College Principal Mrs Samar Zahra Kazmi said that the advent of the Prophet (PBUH) erased the darkness of ignorance from the world andenlightened it through his light.

Related Topics

World Chief Minister Punjab Women From Government Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Kho ..

25 minutes ago

Russian International Cooperation Agency to Focus ..

25 seconds ago

'Full-scale humanitarian crisis unfolding' in Ethi ..

27 seconds ago

More energies stressed for curbing spread of Covid ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.