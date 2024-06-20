Mehran Engineering University To Conduct Computerized Admission Test On June 24
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mir’s will conduct computerized admission test phase wise from June 24, 2024.
According to a handout issued here on Thursday as many as 900 candidates would appear in admission test in three shifts daily.
Meanwhile candidates had also been provided an opportunity to select admission date as per their choice and admission schedule under which have been issued.
APP/nsm
