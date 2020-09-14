Mehran University administrative activities resumed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :All the administrative wings of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro have restarted functioning from Monday under strict observance of SOPs (standard operating procedures).

According to university spokesman, both administrative and academic activities were closed due to COVID-19 since March 2020, however on the directives of university management, the academic wings have been reopened to finalize the arrangements of the semester examinations of Ar-16 and F-16 Batches being started from Tuesday.

The semester examinations would be held in the campuses and the students will be allowed to appear in the centres with observance of SOPs set by the government to avert threat of COVID-19, the spokesman informed.