Mehran University Conducts Candidates Interviews For Admission In Newly Introduced B.S. Programme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:13 PM

Mehran University conducts candidates interviews for admission in newly introduced B.S. Programme

The interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test for admissions in newly introduced B.S. Programme of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro started from Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test for admissions in newly introduced B.S. Programme of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro started from Friday.

According to university spokesman, the panelists conducted interviews of the candidates having domiciles of Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Qamber, Kashmor, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushero Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur districts and Karachi. The interviews for admission of the candidates will remain continue till December 16, 2019, the spokesman informed.

