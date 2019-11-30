UrduPoint.com
Mehran University Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admissions In Newly Introduced BS Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

Two days pre-entry test for admissions in five disciplines of newly introduced B.S. Programme of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro began at the main campus of the varsity on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Two days pre-entry test for admissions in five disciplines of newly introduced B.S. Programme of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro began at the main campus of the varsity on Saturday.

A total of 1330 candidates including 880 male and 450 female had applied for admission in business Administration, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, English and Garments Manufacturing, the university spokesman informed and added that on the first day, 720 male and female candidates were appeared in the pre-entry test while test of remaining candidates will be conducted tomorrow.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili along with Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Registrar Abdul Waheed Umrani, Director Admissions and Chairman Pre-Admission Test Committee Dr. Agha Faisal Habib visited the test centre and viewed the arrangements made for candidates.

