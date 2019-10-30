Mehran University decides to introduce non-engineering disciplines under bachelor degree programme

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has decided to introduce five non-engineering disciplines under bachelor degree programme 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has decided to introduce five non-engineering disciplines under bachelor degree programme 2019

It is first ever in the history that Mehran University introducing non-engineering disciplines, the university spokesman informed that written test for admissions in these disciplines will be conducted on November 30 and December 1, 2019.

The disciplines in which, the candidate having intermediate can apply for admissions included the Bachelor of business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Garments Manufacturing, Bachelor of Mathematics and Bachelor of Studies in English, the spokesman informed.