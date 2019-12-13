UrduPoint.com
Mehran University Finalizes Arrangement For Organizing Academic Convocation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

Mehran University finalizes arrangement for organizing academic convocation

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to hold its 23rdannual academic convocation on December 18, 2019 at the auditorium of main university campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to hold its 23rdannual academic convocation on December 18, 2019 at the auditorium of main university campus.

According to university spokesman, the convocation gatherings will be held in three shifts in which the Ph.D and M.phil scholars, Masters of Engineering and Bachelors of Engineering will received degrees. Besides degrees, the outstanding performers would also get medals and certificates in the academic convocation.

