Mehran University Finalizes Pre-entry Test Arrangements

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:16 PM

Mehran University finalizes pre-entry test arrangements

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct pre-entry test on Wednesday (September 4)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct pre-entry test on Wednesday (September 4).

According to university spokesman, the pre-entry test is being conduct for admissions in various disciplines in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqiali Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of pre-entry test. The meeting which attended among others by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Abdul Waheed Umrani was briefed about the arrangements in detail by the members of the organizing committee.

