Mehran University management initiates measures for transport section improvement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro here on Monday initiated various measures to bring improvement in transport section including training of bus drivers and fitness of buses in order to ensure safe travelling of students in point buses.

According to Registrar, the university management has also named the park of transport section office as Syed Shayan Ali Shah Park in memory of the student who recently lost his life while stepping down from a point bus.

The university management has decided to fix stops of point buses in Hyderabad, seek cooperation from Motorway and Traffic Police to impart training to university drivers as well as students, the Registrar informed and added that management has also decided to install hydraulic gates in point buses and ensure fitness of public and private buses hired for transportation.