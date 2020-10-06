UrduPoint.com
Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology Syndicate Election On Officers Seat Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:47 PM

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology syndicate election on officers seat held

Engineer Kazi Riaz Hussain has been elected unopposed as the member on officers' seat of the syndicate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Engineer Kazi Riaz Hussain has been elected unopposed as the member on officers' seat of the syndicate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the university officers and office bearers of Mehran University Officers Association have expressed delights on unopposed election of Engineer Kazi Riaz Hussain and hoped that he will play pivotal role in resolving the issues of the officers at the highest forum of the university.

