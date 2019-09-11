Mehran University of Engineering and Technology declares results of pre-admission test

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Wednesday

A total of 10,085 candidates including 1393 female aspirants appeared in the test; of them candidate Afsa d/o Riaz Hussain has clinched first position, the university spokesman informed and added, Afsa r/o of Latifabad having domicile of Hyderabad district had clinched 93 marks out of 100 in the test.

Afsa is the daughter of a school teacher Riaz Hussain who,earlier, secured 717 marks in SSC Part-II Annual Examinations and 872 marks in HSC Part-II Annual Examinations, the university spokesman informed and added, Afsa wanted to get degree in software engineering and serve the country in the field of information technology.

The spokesman informed that �Aneel Kumar s/o Chandu Mal of Tharparkar district and Zeeshan s/o Abdul Sattar Memon of Hyderabad jointly stood on second by securing 90 marks out of 100 while Rehmat s/o Shafiqur Rehman of Dadu district bagged third position clinching 89 marks out of 100 in pre-admission test.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani and Director Admissions Dr. Agha Faisal Habib have congratulated the successful candidates particularly the position holders, the spokesman added.