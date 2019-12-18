(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The 23rd Academic Convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) was held at central auditorium of Jamshoro Campus here on Wednesday.

Around 919 male and female scholars and graduates of main Jamshoro Campus, Khairpur Campus and affiliated colleges received degrees, gold medals, silver medals and merit certificates.

Pro Chancellor of public sector universities of Sindh and the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro gave away gold and silver medals and certificates to meritorious students and degrees to graduating students.

Total 11 gold medals and 27 silver medals were awarded to first position holder students while merit certificates were awarded to second and third position holders.

Two scholars were also awarded PhD degrees, 87 Masters of Engineering, seven MPhil, 31 students of Bachelor of Architecture, two B.Tech (Pass) and 12 BSIT degrees were awarded in the convocation.

Out of 11 gold medals four medals were received by top graduates of all four faculties, four medals were received by best graduates, two gold medals were received by Shahbaz Ali of Khairpur Campus one each on Faculty Top and Best Graduate while Ghulam Fareed has been given gold medal as Best Graduate. Speaking on the occasion, the Pro Chancellor and the Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that engineers were not only playing important role in development of the country by constructing roads and buildings but they were also play an important role in social development of the country.

He said now it was the responsibility of those who had received their degrees, medals and merit certificates today to play their part in bringing our country at par with other developed nations.

Mehran University has enlightened the name of Sindh in the country by producing brilliant workforce, Khuhro said and suggested the students to play their role in bringing good name to our country.

Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while addressing the convocation said MUET students always gave good name to our country and hope new passing out batch would continue the tradition.

Prof. Uqaili said Mehran University had proved itself as one of the best higher learning institution of the country whose students were occupying important positions in the country as well as abroad.

MUET has organized international conferences on environment, water and energy and their recommendations had been sent to concerned quarters, Vice Chancellor said and hoped that by implementing on these recommendations we could overcome the problems being faced by our country.

He said Sindh was confronting with an alarming issue of presence of arsenic in aquifers and MUET's water experts were striving to find any sustainable solution of the problem.

The Vice Chancellor said Mehran University had conducted immense research activities since last one decade due to which this varsity had been declared as number one institute of the country.