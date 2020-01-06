UrduPoint.com
Mehran University Organizes Introductory Session With First Batch BS Program Students

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The authorities of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Monday organizes an introductory session with the students of first batch of BS Programme, which introduced in five disciplines by the management.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro was ranked among 350 university of the world in QS Ranking while it stood at number two in the country's ranking.

While welcoming the first batch of BS Programme, the Vice Chancellor hoped that the students would concentrate on their study in accordance with university discipline and after completion of their education, who will play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The deans of all four faculties as well as heads of academic and administrative sessions of the university were also present on the occasion.

