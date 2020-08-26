Mehran University reschedules postponed pre-admission test

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering of Technology Jamshoro has postponed the computerized pre-admission tests due to expected heavy rains.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the computerized pre-admission tests of the candidates were scheduled to conduct on August 26 and 27, 2020, however the same have been postponed due to expected heavy rains and rescheduled to be held on September 5 and 6, 2020 respectively.

The schedule of computerized pre-admission tests of the candidates to be conducted on September 1, 2 and 3, 2020 will remain the same.

It may be mentioned here that due to threats of COVID-19, the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology was conducting computerized pre-admission tests for admissions in different disciplines of the university in phases with appearance of 800 candidates in two shifts on daily basis, however, the due to expected heavy rains, the management decided to postpone the scheduled tests of August 26 and 27, 2020 and rescheduled on September 5 and 6, 2020.