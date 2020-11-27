Mehran University to bear academic expense of a deserving student

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has decided to bear the academic and lodging expenses of newly enrolled student Ali Raza Rind from its own account with the support of philanthropist

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has decided to bear the academic and lodging expenses of newly enrolled student Ali Raza Rind from its own account with the support of philanthropist.

Student Ali Raza Rind is the son of a shepherd Muhammad Khan Rind of village Sarmast Khan Rind Malhi Bhit of Umerkot who was unable to meet the expenses of his higher studies because of poverty, the university spokesman informed here on Friday.

He said that after seeing video of Ali Raza on social media, the Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili has decided to grant scholarship on university expenses so that he could get complete his studies from the department of mining engineering.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali met with student Ali Raza Rind and assured him of extending support till completion of his academic career from the campus, he added.