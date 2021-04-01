UrduPoint.com
Mehran University To Hold Online Academic Convocation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Mehran University to hold online academic convocation

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has decided to hold its academic convocation online due to growing cases of coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has decided to hold its academic convocation online due to growing cases of coronavirus.

The decision to this effect has been made in a meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, the university spokesman said.

The meeting reviewed at length the current situation due to the recent wave of COVID-19 as well as the decisions of the Federal and provincial governments in this regard and decided to hold its academic convocation online.

The meeting was attended among others by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani, Deans of Faculties Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unnar, Dr. Khan Muhammad Brohi, Dr. Khanji Harijan and the heads of administrative and academic departments of the university.

