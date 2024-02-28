Mehran University’s Students Secure First Position In Sindh Games
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Three students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology have secured first position in the 18th edition of the Sindh games being held in Karachi
According to details Zahan Ahmed, Muhammad Mehmood and Mir Hamza secured first position (Gold Medal) in Baseball while Abdullah Khan received second position (Silver Medal) in Ringball and Hashir Khanzada secured first position (Gold Medal) in Judo competition.
Meanwhile, female students of Mehran University Rabail, Sana and Orza secured second position.
Vice-Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali encouraging male/ female students said that our students deserve recognition for taking part in extracurricular activities besides curricular activities.
The VC also lauded the efforts of Director Sports Abdul Ghaffar Chandio and said that the Directorate of Sports had remained an active section and continuously organized sports competitions which were highly useful for the students.
