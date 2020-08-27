UrduPoint.com
Mehtab Ahmad Appointed As Honourary Secretary ORU

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

Mehtab Ahmad appointed as honourary secretary ORU

Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khaleq-ur-Rehman on Thursday appointed computer programmer Muhammad Mehtab Ahmad, as an hnourary secretary of theOld Ravian Union (ORU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khaleq-ur-Rehman on Thursday appointed computer programmer Muhammad Mehtab Ahmad, as an hnourary secretary of theOld Ravian Union (ORU).

Mehtab Ahmad would assume the charge of his office from September 1 (Tuesday).

More Stories From Education

