Member Turkish Maarif Foundation Holds Meeting With Vice Chancellor Sindh University

Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

The Member Turkish Maarif Foundation Dr Chahit Bagaci Tuesday held meeting with the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Member Turkish Maarif Foundation Dr Chahit Bagaci Tuesday held meeting with the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The meeting was a part of vibrant international linkage programme of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, the two dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the university's spokesman said.

Dr Burfat told Dr Chahit Bagaci about his frequent visits to Yildiz and Seljuk Universities in Turkey, signing of Memoranda of Understanding there-in, and the unprecedented love, affection and honor he had been extended by academics and people of Turkey; while he was there.

Eulogizing the standard of Turkish schools, Dr Burfat solicited cooperation from Turkish Maarif Foundation towards improving academic profile of Dr N.A Baloch Model school Hyderabad and Syed Pannah Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro, both are being managed by the University of Sindh.

Dr Chahit Bagaci said education had been Turkish Government's top priority in and abroad Turkey. He assured Dr Burfat of the fullest possible cooperation and support in the solicited context.

He said that establishment of Pak-Turk schools in various cities of Pakistan was a part of Turkish Government's policy to promote education and elevate standards of schooling.

He said he had been frequently visiting Pakistan in the given perspective.

Among others, Head Investment Strategy Planning and Budgeting of Turkish Marrif Foundations Metin Zamantiogulu, TMF Regional Director, Karachi Asir Karabacak, Director Pak-Turk School LUMHS Jamshoro Yunus Emre Koa, Director Pak-Turk School Isra University Hyderabad Serhi Yilmaz and Director, Pak-Turk School Jamshoro Yasir Iqbal, Director Sindh University National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry Prof. Dr Shuhabuddin Memon and Director STAGS Dr Sumera Umrani were also present on this occasion.

