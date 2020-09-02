UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of NA Standing Committee On S&T Visit NUST

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:43 PM

Members of NA Standing Committee on S&T visit NUST

Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, led by the Committee’s Chairman Mr Sajid Mehdi, and accompanied by Additional Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) Malik Qaiser Majeed along with representatives from NUTECH, PCRWR, etc, paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd September, 2020) Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, led by the Committee’s Chairman Mr Sajid Mehdi, and accompanied by Additional Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) Malik Qaiser Majeed along with representatives from NUTECH, PCRWR, etc, paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the honourable members were given a comprehensive briefing on NUST’s global and national standing, academic and research output, multi-dimensional growth, research facilities, etc.

In the discussion that ensued, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST, apprised the delegates of some of the university’s latest offerings, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever facility for the indigenous production of cardiac stents and miscellaneous other medical devices (to be inaugurated soon), Pakistan’s first National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), students’ meritorious accomplishments in some of the world’s prestigious S&T/innovation competitions, etc.

The esteemed guests lauded NUST management, faculty, researchers and students for their consistent efforts in earning NUST a respectable niche among the world leaders in a short span of time. Other agenda points the meeting deliberated upon included the National Institute of Oceanography (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Act, 2019; The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority Bill, 2019; the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 2018; and the University of Engineering &/ Emerging Technology Bill, 2020.

After the meeting, the honourable Parliamentarians were administered a guided tour of the campus and were particularly conducted to NHT and then NSTP where they visited research and innovation centres of different industries representing 8 diverse sectors viz. AgriTech, DefTech, etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Water Visit 2020 National University From

Recent Stories

Agricultural sector receives banking facilities wo ..

56 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia allows UAE flights to all countries i ..

11 minutes ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 457 points to close at 41 ..

23 minutes ago

Netanyahu: direct Israel-UAE flights will continue ..

24 minutes ago

Tripartite meeting on ADB funded projects worth $ ..

24 minutes ago

SC grants bail to Anwar Majeed in fake bank accoun ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.