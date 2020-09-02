Members of NA Standing Committee on S&T visit NUST

Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, led by the Committee’s Chairman Mr Sajid Mehdi, and accompanied by Additional Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) Malik Qaiser Majeed along with representatives from NUTECH, PCRWR, etc, paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd September, 2020) Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, led by the Committee’s Chairman Mr Sajid Mehdi, and accompanied by Additional Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) Malik Qaiser Majeed along with representatives from NUTECH, PCRWR, etc, paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the honourable members were given a comprehensive briefing on NUST’s global and national standing, academic and research output, multi-dimensional growth, research facilities, etc.

In the discussion that ensued, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST, apprised the delegates of some of the university’s latest offerings, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever facility for the indigenous production of cardiac stents and miscellaneous other medical devices (to be inaugurated soon), Pakistan’s first National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), students’ meritorious accomplishments in some of the world’s prestigious S&T/innovation competitions, etc.

The esteemed guests lauded NUST management, faculty, researchers and students for their consistent efforts in earning NUST a respectable niche among the world leaders in a short span of time. Other agenda points the meeting deliberated upon included the National Institute of Oceanography (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Act, 2019; The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority Bill, 2019; the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 2018; and the University of Engineering &/ Emerging Technology Bill, 2020.

After the meeting, the honourable Parliamentarians were administered a guided tour of the campus and were particularly conducted to NHT and then NSTP where they visited research and innovation centres of different industries representing 8 diverse sectors viz. AgriTech, DefTech, etc.