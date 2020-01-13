Merit Award ceremony held at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Veteran businessman and social worker Sardar Muhammad Yaseen Malik asked the young students that they should not be heartbroken over their bad times and to fight with great self confidence to continue their education at any cost, because our knowledge teaches us to distinguish between good and evils

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Veteran businessman and social worker Sardar Muhammad Yaseen Malik asked the young students that they should not be heartbroken over their bad times and to fight with great self confidence to continue their education at any cost, because our knowledge teaches us to distinguish between good and evils.

This he stated while he was speaking in a merit awards distribution ceremony as chief guest at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU), said a statement on Monday.

Those who also spoke on this occasion were included Regional Director, Higher Education Commission, Sindh (HEC) Hakim Ali Talpur, Member Governing Body, Pakistan Engineering Council, (PEC) Engr.Abdul Rehman Shaikh, President, Sindh Shaikh Association, Shaikh Abdul Rashid, President, M.

A.Jinnah University Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh, Dean, Faculty of life sciences, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Associate Deans Prof. Dr. Asim Imdad and Prof. Dr. Shujaat Mubarak.

Addressing to the merit awards ceremony, Sardar Yasin Malik Said that it is not necessary that son of a prominent personality achieve the same excellence.

He asked the parents to talk their children in their mother tongue at home in order to keep them well aware about our culture and traditions, no matter they are studying in any other language.

Regional Director, HEC, Hakim Ali Talpur asked the students to keep their eye on future developments to show their excellence in any field of life.

Earlier at the start of merit awards ceremony, President, MAJU Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh welcomed the guests.